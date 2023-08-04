"Call me biased" - 58-year-old legend makes a bold statement regarding The Judgment Day on social media

The Judgment Day is arguably one of the best factions in all of professional wrestling, with incredibly talented individuals.

WWE legend Mick Foley recently took to Instagram to include all four members of the group in his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

Additionally, Foley also revealed an entirely different line-up for his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, including Dominik Mysterio and wrestling legends Terry Funk, Ric Flair, and Dynamite Kid.

"YOUR MT. RUSHMORE. With #DirtyDom being a given, what three other wrestlers are on your personal Mt. Rushmore of wrestling? Here’s mine: @dominik_35, Terry Funk, Ric Flair, Dynamite Kid. Alternately for me - it’s @dominik_35, @rhearipley_wwe, @archerofinfamy and @finnbalor. Call me biased — say that I’m just trying to get my video resume another look… but this hardcore legend is all in on #TheJudgmentDay!…have a nice day!" wrote Foley.

Vince Russo suggested a unique match idea between Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. Unfortunately, his tag team partner Kevin Owens is expected to be sidelined for a while due to injury.

According to Vince Russo, WWE should've booked Dominik Mysterio in a singles match against Zayn for the North American Title and the tag team championships. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo previously said:

"I don’t know how long Owens is gonna be out. Why not have the match you [Dr. Chris, the host] just presented [Sami Zayn vs. Domink Mysterio] there and Dom puts the NXT and Sami puts up the tag belt and let Judgment Day get those tag belts? Why not? The guy is going to be out for 6 weeks, what are you gonna do?"

The Judgment Day member captured his first-ever singles title in WWE by defeating Wes Lee to win the North American Championship. He has already defended the title in a three-way match against Lee and Mustafa Ali.

Do you agree with Mick Foley's Mount Rushmore of Wrestling statement? Sound off in the comment