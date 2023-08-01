WWE veteran believes Dominik Mysterio should defeat current champion to bring more gold to The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has really hit his stride in the last few months, winning his first singles title in WWE recently. However, Vince Russo believes the star should have more gold around his waist by defeating Sami Zayn for the tag titles.

The Judgment Day has been embroiled in a feud with the trio of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn for a long time. The two teams have faced off against each other in various combinations. However, KO has recently been on the sidelines due to an injury.

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested a winner takes all match between NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn. The wrestling veteran added that Dirty Dom should be the one to take home the gold.

"I don’t know how long Owens is gonna be out. Why not have the match you [Dr. Chris, the host] just presented [Sami Zayn vs. Domink Mysterio] there and Dom puts the NXT and Sami puts up the tag belt and let Judgment Day get those tag belts? Why not? The guy is going to be out for 6 weeks, what are you gonna do?" [1:00:35 - 1:01:03]

Dominik Mysterio was on the losing end of his match on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has really come into his own ever since turning heel. The 26-year-old has risen to prominence in the last few months and features regularly on TV programming.

He was also in action on last night's RAW, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn. However, the Judgment Day duo were unable to secure the victory after a bit of miscommunication between Balor and Priest.

Besides Finn Balor, the rest of the Judgment Day is not scheduled for SummerSlam. However, one can expect the group to play a part in The Prince's match against Seth Rollins.

