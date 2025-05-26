"CALL ME ASAP PLZ" - Trish Stratus receives desperate message from injured WWE star

A top WWE Superstar is doing everything in her power to get Trish Stratus to call her. Chelsea Green begged the WWE Hall of Famer to call her following the unfortunate events of Saturday Night's Main Event.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green lost the Women's US Title match to Zelina Vega. A botched 619 from Vega resulted in Green receiving a bloodied nose.

Shortly after, Trish Stratus sent a message to Green on X (fka Twitter), telling her that she has a face mask that she can borrow from her. For those unaware, Stratus was referring to the time she wore a face mask while being injured back in the day. Green seemed quite excited over Stratus' public message and sent the following in response:

"CALL ME TRISHY CALL ME IMMEDIATELY JM SURE YOU HAVE MY NIMBER BEXAUSW WEVE ALWAYS BEEN SO CLODE AND YOUVE SUPPORRTED ME THROUGH THICK AND THIN BUT CALL ME ASAP PLZ."

Trish Stratus' last WWE match

Stratus retired from WWE way back in 2006. At Unforgiven 2006, she defeated Lita to become the new Women's Champion and retired immediately after. Over the next two decades or so, Stratus made several appearances for WWE and competed in the ring on about a dozen occasions as well.

The last time Stratus competed in a WWE ring was at the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE. At the event, she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton, and the duo defeated Candice LeRae and Nia Jax in a tag team match.

Stratus, at 49 years old, is still in incredible shape, and it certainly won't be a surprise if she ends up returning to the ring for another short run in the near future. She is one of the most respected stars in the history of WWE and receives massive pops every time she comes out to the ring.

