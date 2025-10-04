“Call me” - WWE star wants to join Chelsea Green’s faction following SmackDown

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been greatly affected since a member of her Secret Hervice, Piper Niven, went off television due to a neck issue and is reportedly expected to stay out of action for a long time.
Meanwhile, Green is actively looking for a replacement. Even the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Green alongside Alba Fyre approaching Sol Ruca and Zaria to join their faction. However, the NXT tag team refused the offer and instead faced Chelsea and Alba in a tag match on the blue brand, defeating the duo.
Following SmackDown, another NXT Superstar, Karmen Petrovic, asked Chelsea Green to "call" her, as she feels the Secret Hervice needs some sharpness, seemingly accepting Green's offer to join her faction.
"@ImChelseaGreen we need to talk about adding a lil bit of sharpness to the secret hervice… call me 🗡️," she wrote.
Chelsea Green makes a pitch to improve the WWE women's division
Green was the inaugural Women's United States Champion and has been riding a massive wave of success on Friday Night SmackDown. Despite her comedic character, Chelsea has managed to keep herself relevant, which showcases her dedication to the business.
Speaking in an interview with CinemaBlend, The Hot Mess suggested that the Stamford-based promotion should allocate more television time to the newly introduced Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships, allowing fans to see more of their potential.
"Do I think that we’re doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try," she said. (H/T: CinemaBlend)
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store for Chelsea Green in the coming months.
