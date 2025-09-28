  • home icon
  Chelsea Green makes exciting pitch to improve WWE women's division

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 28, 2025 20:05 GMT
Green is a former Women
Green is a former Women's United States Champion. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Popular WWE star Chelsea Green recently made an interesting pitch to improve the company's women's division. The Hot Mess became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament last year.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Chelsea Green pitched the idea of the Women's United States Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Championship being featured on WWE television more. She noted that there is plenty of time to have both titles featured prominently.

"Do I think that we’re doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try," she said.
Green also shared that she was not a part of creative meetings but hoped her social media posts were helping to bring attention to the titles.

"It’s tough. I’m not a part of the creative meetings. I don’t know how that looks. So all that I can do on my end is make the title mean something. I hope that by putting it out there on social media and making storylines on social media, it garners the attention that those titles deserve," she added. [H/T: CinemaBlend]
Giulia is the reigning Women's United States Champion on SmackDown, and Becky Lynch currently holds the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Vince Russo comments on WWE's booking of Chelsea Green

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not happy with how the promotion is using Chelsea Green on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo complained about the company taking the Women's United States Championship off Green and also suggested that she was the best part of SmackDown.

"They reminded me during the show that she was the US champion, which reminded me [that] you took the belt off of Chelsea Green for [Giulia]. Think about that. What? So what does that tell you? That's the internet wrestling community that are in love with this girl because she's a foreign wrestler. She's a great wrestler. She's in the ring. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is the only bright freaking light on this show. And you took the belt off of Chelsea to put it on [Giulia]," Russo said.
It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Green moving forward.

