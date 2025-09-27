Triple H slammed by veteran for mishandling female WWE star (Exclusive)

WWE introduced two new midcard championships for the women's division towards the end of last year. Triple H brought the WWE Women's Intercontinental and the WWE United States Championships into the fold, and things seemed right when both Lyra Valkyria and Chelsea Green were crowned the inaugural champions.

However, since Chelsea Green dropped the US title on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, the belt has almost lost relevance on screen. Veteran writer Vince Russo has slammed Triple H for his treatment of Chelsea Green as well, since she lost the title, as she had barely gotten any respectable feuds before getting into the story with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Russo was talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, where he expressed his displeasure over Chelsea's booking. He heaped praise on the former US Champion, stating that she's the only bright spot about the blue brand, but slammed Triple H for taking the belt off her to put it on Giulia.

"They reminded me during the show that she was the US champion, which reminded me [that] you took the belt off of Chelsea Green for [Giulia]. Think about that. What? So what does that tell you? That's the internet wrestling community that are in love with this girl because she's a foreign wrestler. She's a great wrestler. She's in the ring. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is the only bright freaking light on this show. And you took the belt off of Chelsea to put it on [Giulia]," Russo said.

Since winning the WWE United States Championship from Zelina Vega in Saudi Arabia, Giulia has barely defended the title. She hasn't had any title defenses at PLEs, which is a stark contrast to how the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship is being booked currently, as it is expected to be the first title AJ Lee would compete for since making her return to the company.

