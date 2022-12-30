Cameraman attacked by Bray Wyatt reveals when he was hired for SmackDown job (Exclusive)

The cameraman who Bray Wyatt attacked goes by the name of JT Energy. The rising star, who has seven years of experience under his belt, has been enjoying the spotlight since getting attacked by the 3-time World Champion. He revealed that he was hired for the job as a cameraman.

JT Energy is a student of Seth Rollins and got into the business after watching him win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31. He has seven years of experience under The Visionary's belt and played an extra on SmackDown, eventually getting attacked by Bray Wyatt.

Speaking to wrestling legend Bill Apter, JT Energy revealed that he was hired right before SmackDown to come and play the role of the cameraman who got attacked:

"Well, I was hired for that night's SmackDown to come in and do a job that I wasn't sure, I had no idea what was going to happen that night. I showed up, I was supposed to do my job as a cameraman, and Lo and behold - I was in the ring with Bray Wyatt when he was cutting what I thought was a standard promo, telling the fans what had happened on the previous week's SmackDown between him and LA Knight." (1:15-1:45)

You can watch the full video below:

Did Bray Wyatt apologize for his actions?

Later in the same interview, JT Energy was asked by Bill Apter whether Bray Wyatt apologized to him for the attack. He said that while it was possible, he has no memory of it:

"If he was, in some way, shape, or form looking for me to apologize, for all I know he could have come by to apologize and I wouldn't have even remembered it. The shock of everything that happened - everything is kind of just a blur. I've seen on YouTube and social media multiple times of everything that happened, but I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything at this point." (4:49-5:19)

Will JT Energy make it to WWE? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes