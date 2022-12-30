Cameraman from SmackDown reveals he has already defeated Bray Wyatt's disciple in a match (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt assaulted a cameraman on the December 23 episode of SmackDown. It happened as his speech continued to get increasingly incoherent, and the cameraman, whose real identity is of an independent wrestler named JT Energy, spoke in detail about it - revealing that he has even defeated a Wyatt family member before.

JT Energy recently spoke to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive. The Iowa-based wrestler made a one-off appearance on RAW in 2019 as an enhancement talent for Erick Rowan. Interestingly enough, this wasn't his only encounter with the former Wyatt Family member.

Bill Apter asked JT Energy to cut a promo in response to Bray Wyatt. In the said promo, JT Energy revealed that he had defeated Erick Rowan before. Information from Cagematch.net also revealed that the two had their second bout for the Independent promotion Continental Entertainment Wrestling. JT Energy got the win to make it 1-1:

"Bray, in your mind, without even me saying a word, you're laughing at me. You don't take me seriously, and you know who else didn't take me seriously? Your Wyatt family brethren Erick Rowan. And Erick Rowan stepped into the ring with me and lost. So if you taught him everything you know, what do you think I can do to you? Just because you beat me down, you get in my head, you make me bleed, that doesn't mean you can defeat him. Every man has a chance, and JT Energy has a chance to beat you." (11:58-12:33)

You can watch the full video below:

The cameraman attacked by Bray Wyatt is a student of Seth Rollins

JT Energy is a graduate of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, owned partly by Seth Rollins. In the same interview with Bill Apter, Energy revealed that watching Seth Rollins win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31 made him choose his life path.

He also said that Rollins' CrossFit passion had transferred on to him as well. He further revealed the advice that Rollins gave him and other students - about how wrestling is an art and the "professional" aspect of it is more important than anything. It will be interesting to see if JT Energy climbs the ranks after getting assaulted by Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes