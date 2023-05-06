Cameron Grimes begins his first feud on SmackDown against the last man to pin Roman Reigns

Cameron Grimes is starting life on the main roster by feuding against the last man to pin Roman Reigns. A rather late pick in the WWE Draft, not many know what to expect from him, but we saw a promising start, and Adam Pearce set up his debut match for next week.

On SmackDown this week in Puerto Rico, Cameron Grimes was seen talking to Adam Pearce about his start on the WWE main roster. He was then confronted by the last man to pin Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, kickstarting a feud.

It has really been three-and-a-half years now since Roman Reigns was last pinned. Corbin did so at TLC 2019, and nobody has repeated that feat.

One could argue that Corbin is the perfect welcoming opponent for Cameron Grimes, who rose through the ranks in Impact Wrestling and then NXT. It will be interesting to see if he thrives on the main roster.

We will see that starting next week, as Adam Pearce confirmed that Cameron Grimes will face Baron Corbin on SmackDown after Backlash 2023.

