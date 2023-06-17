Cameron Grimes defeats 35-year-old popular babyface and shakes his hand before SmackDown goes on the air

Cameron Grimes has had a steady start to his career on SmackDown, but WWE isn't rushing things with him. He had an enjoyable four-year stint in NXT after a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling. Before SmackDown aired on June 16, he defeated a 35-year-old star, per Fightful.

That happened to be Rick Boogs, who has gained some popularity over the last few years as Shinsuke Nakamura's partner. However, he has been separated from the Japanese star for a while, with the former Royal Rumble winner heading to RAW for the first time in six years while his ex-guitarist moved to SmackDown.

The dark match saw Cameron Grimes win over the popular babyface, and after the match, the two shook hands in a sign of respect. In just six seconds, Cameron Grimes defeated former United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin, who has been back in NXT to challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, took out Grimes before he could get more than a few words backstage in an interview.

It seems clear that the two are headed for another collision course, perhaps in a longer and more interesting match on SmackDown. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

