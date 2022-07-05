"She is kind of a little dangerous" - Cameron Grimes gets honest about 'lazy' 30-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

Cameron Grimes spoke to Brad Gilmore and Bill Apter for an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview and opened up about WWE's upcoming The Great American Bash event.

Wendy Choo is scheduled to take on Tiffany Stratton in a singles match at the show, and Grimes provided his predictions for the matchup.

While the former North American Champion considered Stratton a phenomenal athlete, he backed Wendy Choo to come out victorious in the match. Additionally, Grimes admitted that Wendy's non-threatening gimmick should not fool fans as he felt she was very dangerous in the ring:

"Wow, so this one's a toss-up. Tiffany Stratton is an out-of-this-world athlete and an elite-level gymnast," noted Cameron Grimes. "But Wendy Choo is an experienced veteran in this business, and as much as she sleeps and throws pillows around, she is kind of a little dangerous. I think Wendy might pull this one off." [6:30 – 7:02]

Wendy Choo has had an interesting career thus far in WWE

The 30-year-old superstar signed with WWE in 2019 after spending nearly four years working on the independent circuit. Performing under the Karen Q moniker, she rose to fame, particularly for her performances in Ring of Honor, which eventually helped her land a spot in the Mae Young Classic in 2018.

After joining the company as a full-time talent, the star, unfortunately, suffered a major injury setback. She suffered a fractured lateral malleolus and was sidelined for almost two years until her return in December 2020 as the menacing "Mei Ying."

She was reintroduced as the leader of the Tian Sha faction and was on course to become the most intimidating character on NXT. However, WWE eventually dropped the creative plan and repackaged her as Wendy Choo earlier this year.

Choo's unique "sleepy" gimmick has been a regular feature of NXT 2.0 programming in recent times, and it will be intriguing to see her progress in WWE moving forward.

