Cameron Grimes grabs the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver

Today, WWE presented NXT's Stand & Deliver ahead of WrestleMania Night 1. Since rebranding to NXT 2.0, the brand has dropped the TakeOver prefixes from the names of their Premium Live Events.

The show opened with a Five-Way Ladder match for the NXT North American title which saw Carmelo Hayes putting his championship on the line against Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, and Cameron Grimes.

Grimes climbed the ladder and grabbed the title to become the new North American Champion, ending Carmelo's 172-day reign.

This marked Grimes' first title win in WWE if we do not consider the Million Dollar Championship, which was soon retired after he won it from LA Knight.

Cameron Grimes won the NXT NA title in a high-stakes match

In such a chaotic match where anything goes and interferences don't lead to disqualifications, things got heated a number of times. Waller's personal bodyguard Sanga and Hayes' ally Trick Williams got involved in the match when the latter tried to capture the title on behalf of his friend.

Sanga pushed Williams from the ladder and broke it apart before finally being confronted by Legado del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez and the duo of Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde, who forced Sanga out of the ring.

Elektra even got involved by taking out Waller with an assist from Mendoza.

However, in the end, it was Grimes who laid out the last man standing in his way - who happened to be Escobar - by hitting him with the Cave-In. The Technical Savage then shot up the ladder and grabbed the title to the sound of adulation from the fans.

