Cameron Grimes issues challenge to current champion on NXT

Cameron Grimes has his eyes set on the NXT Championship. This week on the developmental show, he challenged the current champion, Bron Breakker, to a title match at the Great American Bash.

On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Duke Hudson mocked Breakker. This led to the latter putting his title on the line against the Australian in a match.

Bron Breakker barely entered the ring when Hudson started assaulting him. The champion fought back by hitting his opponent with a spinebuster followed by a spear. He then pinned Duke Hudson for the win.

While Breakker was celebrating his victory, Grimes made his way to the ring. He stated that both men did not have the opportunity to speak with each other previously.

The former North American Champion stated that the NXT Champion had many opportunities because of his lineage and that he respected him.

Cameron Grimes challenged Bron Breakker to a match for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. The latter promptly accepted the challenge and will be facing the former North American Champion at the upcoming event.

