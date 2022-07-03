"That man is a freak" – WWE rookie shares his honest opinion on John Cena's comeback (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is ecstatic about John Cena's recent return to the WWE.

Last week, WWE honored The Cenation Leader for two decades in the business. Cena made a comeback and thanked the WWE Universe for making the last 20 years special in an emotional promo.

In an exclusive interview, Grimes was in conversation with Senior Sportskeeda Editor Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore. The NXT star mentioned that it was good for the business to have John amid things. He pointed out that the 16-time world champion's presence would push fans to tune in to the show every week.

Here's what Cameron Grimes had to say:

"I think it's absolutely incredible that John Cena is back," Grimes said. "That man is a freak. John Cena is the man. I look up to him so much and any time that he can come back and truly be the star that he is on our show, I'm tuning in every time, all right." (From 1:56 - 2:43)

You can watch the full video here:

Cameron Grimes recalled a heartfelt John Cena moment

During the interview, the 28-year-old recalled an incident with The Franchise Player of WWE back when the former was a kid attending an episode of Monday Night RAW.

"I remember around like 2007 maybe, RAW was in Raleigh, NC and I got to go to the show. John Cena came out and he took his shirt off, he whipped it around and he threw it in the crowd. I caught that t-shirt and I remember catching that t-shirt and the first thing I did was look at the tag on the shirt. I had to know what size t-shirt he was wearing. He had a XXXL t-shirt on and it was still tight on his arms," Grimes added. (From 2:07 - 2:30)

WWE @WWE



@JohnCena #WWERaw "We never give up. We're just getting started. And if you want some ... COME GET SOME!" "We never give up. We're just getting started. And if you want some ... COME GET SOME!"@JohnCena #WWERaw https://t.co/MByiCekqUd

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Cena's run heading into the Biggest Event of the Summer. His return comes at an opportune time for the company to add him to the SummerSlam card in a high-profile matchup.

