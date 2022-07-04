"You're not gonna beat my heart" – Former Champion lashes out at Bron Breakker (Exclusive)

Cameron Grimes, the number one contender for the NXT Championship, has a message for current champ Bron Breakker.

Grimes has been a breakout star for NXT 2.0, working with WWE Legend Ted Dibiase and emerging as the NXT North American Champion. He held the title for 63 days before losing it to Carmelo Hayes. The up-and-comer is now competing for the biggest prize in the promotion, bringing him face-to-face with Bron Breakker.

The NXT star was in conversation with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore in an exclusive interview for Sporstkeeda Wrestling. He conveyed that Bron couldn't match his heart and resilience. He made it clear that there was no way back, and winning the title meant everything to him. He urged the second-generation superstar to bring his best this Tuesday at The Great American Bash:

"Yeah Bron, you understood what I said to you last week. You're not gonna beat my heart. You may beat me down into the mat. You may beat me down, and down, and down but I'm gonna keep coming. I have nowhere else to go. There is no backup plan. If I lose this NXT Championship opportunity, I'm gonna be in the trenches. I can't go back to the North American Championship. I can't start back from the bottom. This is it for me. And I just hope you realize that coming into Great American Bash, that I'm bringing my all." (from 7:27 to 7:55)

Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes squared off in the ring last week

This past week on NXT 2.0, the two men came face-to-face after Wade Barrett called both competitors to the ring.

In the ensuing confrontation, Cameron Grimes accused the champion of having everything handed to him. Breakker charged at his opponent and injured his bicep against the turnbuckle. The number one challenger walked out of the ring after asking Bron to be at his best next week.

The WWE Universe is in for a treat as the two forces collide at The Great American Bash this Tuesday. It'll be interesting to see who walks out of the event as the NXT Champion.

