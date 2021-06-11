Cameron Grimes opens up about possibly having Ted DiBiase Sr as his manager

Cameron Grimes is all set to take on LA Knight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The two NXT Superstars will take part in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

The title was recently re-introduced to the WWE Universe by its most iconic holder, Ted DiBiase Sr.

Both Cameron Grimes and LA Knight have now been granted the opportunity to become just the fifth holder of the title. However, the question on everyone's mind is what will happen after a new champion is crowned.

In particular, many are wondering what will be next for Ted DiBiase. The WWE Hall of Famer has been a joy to watch during his recent appearances and fans would love to see more.

Cameron Grimes recently opened up about the idea of having DiBiase as his manager on the Busted Open podcast. Grimes admitted he is open to the idea, but would not ask DiBiase to be his manager.

"Here's the thing. I've learned that once you get money, you don't really wanna work for people, you don't want to be told what to do, and then once you retire...you really don't want to be told what to do! So, I'm just being respectful and right now saying that I will not ask Ted DiBiase to be my manager. However, if Ted is feeling wild and feeling crazy and he wants to take a break from his nice lifestyle that he lives and he wants to come out and sit by the ring and cheer me on...He is more than welcome!" said Cameron Grimes

It would be great to see Ted DiBiase act as an unofficial adviser to Cameron Grimes. Perhaps we can see it happen if the Carolina Caveman emerges victorious at In Your House.

Ted DiBiase wants either Cameron Grimes or LA Knight to continue his legacy

The WWE Universe has been wondering why the company has decided to bring back the Million Dollar Championship. According to the storyline, Ted DiBiase is looking for someone to continue his legacy.

Considering how much wealth both Cameron Grimes and LA Knight have accumulated, it seems that either one of them will be selected for the honor.

This set-up the upcoming ladder match for the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. It will be interesting to see which one of them comes out on top.

