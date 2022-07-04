"I thought that I could beat him" – Cameron Grimes picks his favorite to win the NXT North American Championship (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes feels Carmelo Hayes will retain the North American Championship against Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller was at his deceitful best when he asked Hayes to sign a few autographs for his friends back in Australia. However, the champion also unknowingly signed a match contract for the NXT North American Championship. When he learned about this trickery, The A Champion was furious and decided to deal with Waller during their confrontation.

Speaking with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grimes said that Hayes had a good chance of retaining the title. He pointed out that he could not beat the champion in their previous encounters and that he was a formidable competitor inside the ring.

Here's what Grimes had to say:

"As much as this hurts me to say, Melo is good. I thought that I could beat him and unfortunately, I haven't. I think I've lost three times to him. He just has my number. So, I think I just have to pick Melo in this one." (From 4:32 - 4:50)

You can watch the full video here:

Cameron Grimes will clash with Bronn Breakker for the NXT Championship

Although he might have lost the NXT North American Championship, Cameron Grimes has his eye on the biggest prize in NXT.

This week at The Great American Bash, he will be up against Bron Breakker with the NXT Championship on the line. Last week on NXT 2.0, Grimes managed to sneak out of the way as a furious Breakker charged at him.

In the aftermath of the confrontation, Breakker injured his bicep on the turnbuckle as his challenger walked out of the ring laughing.

It will be interesting to see if Grimes can dethrone the two-time NXT Champion and win the title for the first time in his career. The two stars will lock horns this Tuesday, July 5, at The Great American Bash.

