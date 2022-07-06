"They’ll bring him up to RAW or SmackDown" - Cameron Grimes predicts call-up for popular NXT Superstar

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes predicts a call-up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker if he loses the title.

Grimes has been a rising star in NXT 2.0. He's a student of The Hardy Boyz and signed with the company in 2019. Earlier this year, he received his big break after defeating Carmelo Hayes and winning the North American Championship.

However, his title reign didn't last long, as he lost it to the former champion at NXT In Your House. Before his match with Breakker at the Great American Bash, Grimes spoke to Justin Barrasso of SI and this is what he had to say about his opponent:

“People that have followed my story know that the stakes couldn’t be higher here for me,” he said. “Unfortunately, Bron doesn’t know any better. He doesn’t see it like that. He’s incredible, but he is also a guy that has backup plans. Bron has options. As soon as he loses that NXT title, they’ll bring him up to Raw or SmackDown. For me, it’s different." [H/T - SI]

It will be interesting to see if Breakker can use his brute strength to overcome the technical prowess of Grimes and remain the NXT Champion.

Cameron Grimes reflects on losing the North American Championship

Every superstar dreams of holding a championship in WWE. However, it sometimes proves more difficult to hold on to a title than it is to win it in the first place. Cameron Grimes won the North American Championship at Stand and Deliver. However, he lost the title only two months later.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of SI, the 28-year-old talked about the NA and NXT Championships ahead of the Great American Bash:

“We talked before about how I dedicated my North American title match at Stand & Deliver for my father. I’m still carrying those dreams. I always told him I’d be a champion in WWE. I was only champ for 65 days. That wasn’t enough. Sadly, Melo just had my number. He deserves to be the North American Champion. That’s when I realized, if I am as good as I think I am, I should challenge for the NXT title. Bron thinks I have nothing to lose, but that’s not true. Even if it’s a match when we’re touring in Cocoa or Largo, I don’t want to lose.” [H/T - SI]

There is an incredible amount of intrigue heading into the Great American Bash. Cameron Grimes will be looking to score for the second time this year as he faces Bron Breakker for he NXT Championship.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bron Breakker on the main roster? Yes No 3 votes so far