Cameron Grimes reacts to becoming a butler after losing at NXT Great American Bash

WWE NXT presented the Great American Bash, which featured several exciting matches for the black and gold brand.

One of those matches included LA Knight defending his newly won Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes. However, the stakes were high for the bout as the stipulation stated that if Grimes lost he would have to become Knight's Butler.

Both men delivered one of the best matches of the night and pushed each other to their absolute limit. While Grimes gave his all in an attempt to uphold Ted DiBiase Sr.'s legacy, unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

The end of the match saw the action spill to ringside where Knight delivered a DDT that spiked Grimes right on the Million Dollar Title. While Cameron was able to escape from being counted out, he walked straight into the Million dollar Champion's Snapmare Driver.

Grimes later broke his silence on the internet and had an interesting reaction to being forced to become Knight's personal butler.

"Million dollar Butler..." read Cameron Grimes caption on Instagram.

What's next for Cameron Grimes on NXT?

The whole storyline involving Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, and Ted DiBiase came together after the WWE Hall of Famer announced on NXT that he was looking for a suitable person to uphold the legacy of the Million Dollar Championship.

The Million Dollar Championship was then put on the line in a ladder match which saw Grimes and Knight pitted against one another at TakeOver: In Your House 2021. Knight won the match but on the next episode of the black and gold brand, he turned on DiBiase.

Now that Grimes will be forced to become Knight's personal butler, it will be interesting to see what is next in line for him and the reigning Million Dollar Champion.

Over the past few months, Cameron has become a fan favorite of the NXT Universe and it would be interesting to see how he functions as Knight's servant.

Knight could have Grimes do all his dirty work and we could see WWE recreate the historic Virgil-Ted Dibiase storyline in NXT.

What do you think will happen next in the Million Dollar Championship storyline? Sound off in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John