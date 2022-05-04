Cameron Grimes retains North American Championship at NXT Spring Breakin'

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes retained his North American Championship in a triple threat match against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa.

All three men displayed impressive performances during the first match of the evening. In an enthralling contest, Hayes and Sikoa almost pinned Grimes on a number of occasions. While the crowd chanted 'Usos,' a hyped-up Sikoa was determined to win his first title in WWE.

Towards the end of the match, Sikoa hit Hayes mid-air with a superkick before hitting the Big Splash on Grimes. His attempted pin on the champion was broken up by Hayes.

While countering a move by Hayes, Cameron Grimes hit Sikoa with the Cave-In before proceeding to pin him for the win.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to share his reaction to the match, stating that all three men had something to be proud of.

Grimes won the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver by defeating Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller in a fatal five-way ladder match.

Last month, he successfully had his first title defense against Solo Sikoa in a singles match on NXT 2.0.

What did you think of the triple threat match at NXT Spring Breakin'? Let us know in the comments section below.

