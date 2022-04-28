"It's kind of like watching superheroes"- Solo Sikoa opens up about his upcoming match on WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa shared thoughts on his upcoming bout at NXT Spring Breakin.' He will battle Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship next Tuesday.

Solo has been chasing the prestigious title for a while now. The Samoan had the championship in his grasp earlier this month when he faced Cameron Grimes in a singles match. However, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out to distract the rising star, ensuring that he fell short in his pursuit.

Speaking about next week's triple threat match on the latest edition of The Bump, Sikoa stated that although all three of them are phenomenal performers, he is still the best among them. The Anoa'i family member compared himself to The Hulk, calling himself the strongest out of everybody:

"Cameron Grimes is an all-around wrestler. Then you got Carmelo Hayes, who is the fast, high-flying type of guy and then you got me, the powerhouse of the group. It's kind of like watching superheroes, and then it's kind of like the Hulk, Spiderman, and Batman. Obviously, you know who's Hulk and Hulk is the strongest one out of everybody. I'm an all-around guy. I'm gonna do everything that I can in my power to prepare for the next six days and get ready to win that title and bring it back home where it belongs. And that's with me." (From 55:01 to 55:39)

Solo Sikoa is only focused on winning WWE NXT North American Championship

Solo Sikoa continued to talk about his upcoming bout. The Street Champion of the Island spoke about the unpredictable nature of triple-threat matches. He stated that the bout's dynamic doesn't make much difference to him.

The Samoan reiterated that he wants to win his first title in WWE next week on NXT 2.0:

"Triple Threat, Tag Team or One on One, it doesn't matter who's in my way. I'm here to face the best. Cameron Grimes is holding something I want and that's the North American title. So whether it's Cameron Grimes or Carmelo Hayes or anybody else, the mission is going to be the same." (From 57:15 to 57:36)

The WWE Superstar has made it clear that title reigns run in his bloodline. While Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes were able to halt his momentum during his earlier challenge, Solo Sikoa will leave no stone unturned this time to capture the championship.

