"I would want to put her in a little bit of a better contest" – WWE Superstar suggests possible feud for Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been on a stellar run since her return to WWE. She won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and went on to face Charlotte Flair at WresleMania 38. She dethroned The Queen at WrestleMania Backlash to secure the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the number one contender for the NXT Championship mentioned that Ronda would destroy Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction. He pointed out that a matchup with former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai could push The Rowdy One to the limit.

Here's what Grimes had to say:

"So I think, if Ronda came down to NXT, she would smack Mandy and the whole Toxic Attraction's arms off. So, I would want to put her in a little bit of a better contest. Ultimately, when I think of who is the best woman in NXT, in my opinion, Io Shirai is gonna be the first woman I think of. Io Shirai vs. Ronda Rousey is a match that, maybe people hadn't really thought about, but when you actually put some thought into that, bonkers! It's insanity how good it would be." (From 4:03 - 4:33)

Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

The Baddest Woman on the Planet put on a gutsy performance against Natalya at Money in the Bank. The two submission specialists went hold-for-hold during the match.

Rousey fought through the pain to slap a unique version of The Armbar to make The Queen of Harts tap out. However, Miss Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan, decided to cash in the contract.

After an initial back-and-forth, Morgan rolled up the champion for the win. Ronda then hugged the new SmackDown Women's Champion and left the ring for Liv to celebrate with the WWE Universe.

There are rumors that she could challenge Morgan for a huge title match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the angle and if there is a heel turn in the offing for The Rowdy One.

