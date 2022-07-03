"I don't care if it's on television" – Up-and-coming star wants a title match with John Cena (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is looking forward to having a possible matchup with John Cena for the NXT Championship.

Grimes is scheduled to face current NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title at NXT: Great American Bash this Tuesday. This past week on NXT 2.0, the 28-year-old claimed that although the champion had the talent and ability, he had more drive and hunger. He announced that he would win the title and send Breakker home empty-handed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the number one contender for the NXT Championship was eager to face The Leader of Cenation. He suggested it would be an honor to face Cena for the NXT Championship. He was even willing to do the match at the Performance Center without cameras.

Here's what Grimes had to say:

"So when I win the NXT Championship, I would love to defend that against John Cena. I feel like anyone that's in this business would love the opportunity to be against John Cena in any type of light. You can book it in a Coconut show in Largo. I don't care if it's on television. You can just do it in the Performance Center, and we won't even have to turn the cameras on and I would love that opportunity." (From 2:57 - 3:23)

Theory called out John Cena after Money in the Bank

While Cameron Grimes wants a piece of The Cenation Leader, John already has his hands full with Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory.

In the weeks leading up to Cena's 20th anniversary on RAW, the upstart took every opportunity to mock the veteran and show that he was better than him. Even after winning the contract, Theory addressed the WWE Universe and said that not even Cena could match his greatness.

While the seeds are sown for a huge rivalry, it will be interesting to see how "Big Match" John responds to the repeated taunts and whether they result in a collision at SummerSlam.

