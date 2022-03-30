×
Cameron Grimes wins triple threat match on NXT, qualifies for Stand & Deliver

Grimes is going to Stand &amp; Deliver!
Modified Mar 30, 2022 08:58 AM IST
NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes was victorious in the triple threat main event of the latest edition of the Tuesday Night Show.

The match was to determine the final participant in the NXT: Stand & Deliver ladder match for the North American Championship. The qualifier featured Cameron Grimes, Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong, and NXT UK star A-Kidd, with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the commentary.

Before the match, Grimes stated that he had to get the victory to take him one step closer to WWE gold, to keep a promise to his father. He was able to pin Roderick Strong at the conclusion of the contest, winning the last-chance triple threat and earning his spot on the ladder match.

During the match, however, the other North American Title challengers for NXT Stand & Deliver emerged, and a brawl ensued.

Who wants to wait until Saturday?#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @Carmelo_WWE @CGrimesWWE @GraysonWWE @EscobarWWE @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/3ZklLFgZJ4

NXT: Stand & Deliver will take place on April 2, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Who will Cameron Grimes join in the Stand & Deliver ladder match?

Although Cameron Grimes has successfully qualified for the North American Title ladder match, he will face stiff competition at Stand & Deliver.

Not only will he have to contend with current North American Champ Carmelo Hayes, but he will also face the likes of Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar.

Grimes was signed to the promotion in 2019 and became a staple of the brand's black-and-gold era. If he wins the upcoming match, it will mark his first official championship win in WWE.

.@CGrimesWWE is headed to NXT #StandAndDeliver!!!#WWENXT #NXTNATitle https://t.co/FE1P2hnTUB

While Grimes briefly held the Million Dollar Championship on NXT TV in 2021, the reign was not recognized by the promotion.

What do you think about Grimes' victory? Will he win the North American Title at NXT: Stand & Deliver? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

