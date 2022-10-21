Legendary pro wrestling manager Jim Cornette has discussed JBL's return to WWE to manage Baron Corbin on RAW.

After competing as King Corbin and then wrestling as Happy Corbin for numerous months, The Mayor of Jackpot City made a surprise return to the red brand. Corbin returned this week with his original name, new attire, and a new gimmick. He is being managed by former WWE Champion JBL, who has passed down his 'Wrestling God' gimmick to him.

Jim Cornette reviewed the segment on the latest edition of his Drive-Thru podcast and stated that JBL was great in his role, but he's not sure whether even he can get Corbin over.

"He [JBL] looks like, except for the suit, he looks like a star, he comes off like - he's a great personality. And then he makes a big announcement, he has brought a superstar to RAW, and here comes Baron Corbin. I'm like 'What in the?' JBL is a great promo, but can even he get Baron Corbin over? But it's not Happy Corbin anymore, they're trying... His physical appearance to me is odd and off-putting. I don't know how to explain it," said Cornette. (01:12:44-01:14:53)

Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match on WWE RAW

During the show, it was explained that Corbin is now a part of the red brand after Rey Mysterio was moved to SmackDown. The former United States Champion's first match since his return was against Dolph Ziggler, and JBL was a guest on commentary.

Corbin defeated Ziggler with the End of Days after a grueling match. He is one of the most despised superstars in the entire industry right now, so it'll be interesting to see how things turn out with JBL as his new manager.

