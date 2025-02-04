WWE wrestlers are often seen sitting in the stands among fans, and on this week's RAW, Lyra Valkyria was in the crowd during the match between Liv Morgan and IYO SKY. However, this did not sit well with Vince Russo, who made his thoughts clear on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Lyra Valkyria recently defeated Dakota Kai to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. She will be competing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Bayley next week. On Monday, she was watching SKY vs. Morgan closely, and so was The Role Model.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not like the move, noting that it would have never happened with Randy Savage when he was the Intercontinental Champion.

"Why is Lyra Valkyria sitting in the stands with the rest of the marks? Can you explain that? Do you guys understand something? Randy Savage was an Intercontinental Champion, could you imagine if they told Randy, ‘Hey Randy, you’re gonna sit in the first row with the marks this week and we are gonna get the camera shot of you. Okay, Randy?’ Can you imagine? I don’t understand this shooting the stars in the marks," he said on Legion of RAW. [From 1:03:39 onwards]

Lyra Valkyria's WWE main roster career is just getting started. Last year, she went the distance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament before losing to Nia Jax in the final. She now aims to secure a world title shot at WrestleMania 41.

