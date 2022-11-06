"Can I cash in on that"- Current WWE star requests title shot for ending Roman Reigns' 698-day winning streak

Roman Reigns seems to have no shortage of challengers in WWE, as Xavier Woods requested a title shot for his victory over the Tribal Chief last year.

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. During the match, the Bloodline leader mocked Logan by calling out other YouTubers, such as KSI and MrBeast.

Reacting to Reigns' actions, Woods questioned whether all one needs to get a title opportunity is a YouTube channel. The former King of the Ring winner also reminded everyone that he did not get a title match for defeating Reigns last year.

"Hold on a second, does having a YouTube channel get you a title shot now? Can I cash in on that since my victory over the undisputed champion earlier this year didn’t get me one?" Woods tweeted.

Reigns and Woods locked horns in a singles match last year on SmackDown. The match ended in a no-contest (according to cagematch) following interference from The Usos. This resulted in Reigns failing to win a one-on-one match on WWE television for the first time in 698 days.

While Xavier Woods may not have gotten the title opportunity against Roman Reigns, he will be in action against The Bloodline next Friday. Woods and Kofi Kingston will take on the Usos for the Tag Team Championship.

History will also be on the line in the bout as a victory for the Samoans will make them the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, surpassing The New Day's record.

Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns continued his championship reign at Crown Jewel as he defeated Logan Paul in the main event.

The duo put on an excellent match, with Logan taking the Tribal Chief to his limits. The match also saw Jake Paul come to his brother's aid to even the odds against The Bloodline. The Implausive podcast's co-hosts were also present ringside and were attacked by The Usos during the match.

After Logan shifted his attention to the Usos, he was taken out by Reigns upon entering the ring. The Tribal Chief delivered a Superman Punch and Spear to retain his title.

While Roman was able to secure the victory, Logan Paul came out as a superstar after the match. The 27-year-old impressed fans and critics alike with his performance in Saudi Arabia and once again proved his doubters wrong.

