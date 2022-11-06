Roman Reigns retains Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite interference from 25-year-old star at Crown Jewel 2022

In what was presumably Roman Reigns' final Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense of 2022, he retained the title against Logan Paul. However, the epic match wasn't without drama, and the highlight was the interference of 25-year-old Jake Paul - Logan's brother and the undefeated 6-0 boxer.

However, his interference didn't come without reason. It was a bit surprising that he didn't enter alongside Logan Paul in the first place, especially when he came all the way to Saudi Arabia and appeared at the pre-event press conference.

During the match, Logan Paul took Roman Reigns out by hitting a huge Frog Splash through the announce table. As Jimmy and Jey Uso came to check in on The Tribal Chief, they took out Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast co-hosts.

This prompted Jake Paul to interfere and attack The Usos in retaliation.

The drama eventually led to Solo Sikoa coming out. However, Jake Paul couldn't lay his hands on The Enforcer of The Bloodline as security separated the two.

At that moment, Logan Paul took out The Usos again on the outside. When he re-entered the ring, Roman Reigns hit his signature Superman Punch and Spear to finish the match.

Logan Paul was given a great showing, and Reigns' emphatic reaction at the end of the match told the whole story.

