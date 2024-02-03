"Can we please drop this kid" "cringe" - WWE fans push for Triple H to make a change following 28-year-old's "awful" display on SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown has gained a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, and fans have even reacted negatively to the return of The Rock.

While the end of the show has become a major talking point, several fans are still sharing their thoughts on the opening segment of the night, which saw Logan Paul deliver a promo that has been described as "awful" by multiple fans.

Paul kicked off the show by celebrating his retention of the United States Championship after Kevin Owens was disqualified for using brass knuckles that Logan had initially introduced to the bout.

Paul called himself several things, including "the beast in the east," as part of his promo, which fans did not like one bit. Many social media users even claimed that Kevin Owens was the man who carried the promo and called for Triple H to drop him from the card.

Paul has had his critics since making the move to WWE but has spent the last few months trying to prove that he no longer sees his wrestling career as a hobby.

Last night on SmackDown, Paul even pushed for Nick Aldis to give him a new challenger before he and Bianca Belair exchanged words which could be a tease regarding his future.

Will it be Montez Ford vs Logan Paul at WWE Elimination Chamber?

There has been a lot of talk about WrestleMania over the past few days, but there are still several important stops that the company needs to make on the road to the biggest event of the year.

One of these stops is in Australia at the end of the month for Elimination Chamber, and it seems that Montez Ford could be Paul's challenger since he had an interesting exchange with his wife last night on SmackDown.

Ford is expected to be handed a major push in WWE since his Love & WWE series was recently released, and the company will want to do what it can to promote it.

Will Logan Paul drop his title to Montez Ford? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

