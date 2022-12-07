"Can you still give me a job?" - 39-year-old star jokingly requests Road Dogg for a potential return to WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 has jokingly requested WWE's Senior Vice-President of Live Events, Road Dogg, for a potential third stint with the global juggernaut.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has had two tenures with WWE, one from 2009-2013 and the other from 2017-2020. However, both those stints were unremarkable at best, owing to poor booking. Despite re-signing with the company amid much fanfare in 2018, EC3's run left plenty to be desired.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the 39-year-old made a joke in passing, asking Road Dogg if he could get him a job in WWE. EC3 joked about it while discussing the D-Generatin X member's comments about him being a better sports entertainer than the legendary Bret Hart.

"I mean, the way Papa Vince (Russo) explained it, yeah, that's pretty much an easy statement that everybody would agree upon, including Brian (James), aka Road Dogg. Can you still give me a job? Yeah? So yeah, whatever he says.." said EC3 (5:33 - 5:49)

Check out the full video below:

EC3 thinks WWE's schedule is gruelling

A few days back on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about how taxing WWE's schedule could be on an athlete's body.

He explained that though he was lucky to have never sustained any major injuries during a match, taking bumps continuously had taken a toll on his body. The former NXT star also stated that he feels working 300 days a year on the road was a "grind."

"I have not had anything drastic happen to me in one match where I'm dealing with a severe injury. But with the accumulation of time, I'm dealing with one of the most signicant things I've dealt with, but I don't know what it is because, for years, I have been falling down, getting hit, landing hard, years I have been training through pain, traveling through pain and the agony. So the 300 days on the road of a WWE schedule, which she [Ronda Rousey] has never experienced, is a grind; it is grueling," said EC3.

With Triple H bringing back several talents under the Stamford-based promotion's umbrella in recent months, it remains to be seen if they will extend an offer to EC3 too.

Do you think EC3 could be back in the global juggernaut sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

