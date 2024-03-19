"Can they stop with this cr*p?" - Former WWE employee bashes Candice LeRae's new character (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on Candice LeRae harnessing her mean streak on Monday Night RAW.

It all started last week on the flagship show when Candice confronted Maxxine Dupri. The Poison Pixie claimed that Maxxine deserved to be booed by the fans. She even brought up her dead brother. The Alpha Academy member was dumbfounded and got pinned by Indi Hartwell soon after. This week too, Candice continued tapping into her heelish character as she capitalized on Katana Chance's injured knee to pick up the win for her team in a tag team encounter.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the sudden character change made no sense. He pointed out that she was posing as a pixie throughout her WWE stint and then suddenly became a bully without any reason.

"Can they stop with this cr*p? This Candice LeRae, for the last six months, last year, she was coming out as Tinker Bell. Wasn't she a Tinker Bell fairy or something? [...] We go from Tinker Bell to bully in a week." [17:00 onwards]

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell picked up the win over Katana Chance and Kayden Carter this week on WWE RAW. However, Indi seemed conflicted with LeRae's tactics to pick up the victory.

It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes in the coming weeks.

