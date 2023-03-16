With WWE WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, Triple H continued to build towards the major event on the most recent edition of RAW. The episode featured several segments, including one that saw Damage CTRL attack Trish Stratus. The booking of that angle apparently did not make sense to Vince Russo.

Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE television when she helped Becky Lynch and Lita defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Since then, Damage CTRL has been a nuisance for the Hall of Famers.

That was the case on the latest episode of RAW when the heel group attacked Trish Stratus while Cathy Kelley was interviewing The Miz. Lita and Becky Lynch tended to her in the doctor's room with their belts on.

Becly and Lita, wearing their belts was criticized by Vince Russo on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"This is so WWE. This is stuff they’ll never get over, never ever get over. I could live to be a hundred and they’ll be doing this forty years from now. Trish gets beat up, now Lita and Becky arrive on the scene. Now what are they doing, they’re running to make sure that Trish is okay with their belts on. What is wrong with you guys? [...] Like seriously, come on Bruce. Come on guy, like seriously, we’re still doing the we’re walking around with their belts, we’re still doing that. Can you stop with this stupid cr*p please?" Vince Russo said. [From 45:49 to 46:59]

Trish Stratus will make her WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the most influential female wrestlers in the industry's history. She's a seven-time women's champion and a WWE Hall of Famer.

Her last match for the global wrestling juggernaut came in 2019 when she faced Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. The Queen emerged victorious in a passing the torch moment.

Sean Slate @slate_s42



- Trish Stratus via Pro Wrestling Bits “Think about our match: you have the past with me and Lita, you have the present with Becky and Bayley and you have the future in Iyo and Dakota.”- Trish Stratus via Pro Wrestling Bits “Think about our match: you have the past with me and Lita, you have the present with Becky and Bayley and you have the future in Iyo and Dakota.”- Trish Stratus via Pro Wrestling Bits https://t.co/2RNPzUPOqw

She will return to in-ring action when she teams up with Becky Lynch and Lita to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania 39.

This will be Trish's first WrestleMania match since WrestleMania 27, when John Morrison, Snooki, and Trish Stratus defeated Dolph Ziggler and LayCool's Layla and Michelle McCool.

