"Can’t reward a quitter" - Twitter debates the idea of Liv Morgan or a returning WWE Superstar winning the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is right around the corner, and the WWE Universe has provided its prediction for the Women's Rumble Match.

Taking to Twitter, fans debated the idea of Liv Morgan or Naomi winning this year's 30-woman bout. A large portion of fans seemed to be in favor of Morgan winning the Rumble. However, many fans disagreed with Naomi possibly winning the prestigious contest, as she walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks in May 2022.

Several members of the WWE Universe seemed to be against the idea of rewarding Naomi with a Rumble win upon her potential return to the company.

Check out the reactions below:

sᴏᴜʟ🦋 @ERAOFMONE naomi or liv morgan for the 23’ women’s royal rumble, the agenda for the next 20 days! naomi or liv morgan for the 23’ women’s royal rumble, the agenda for the next 20 days! 💃 https://t.co/CHzkrI4CJS

👑 @_talkinshit1 @ERAOFMONE Naomi walked out on the company and y’all think they gonna reward her with a rumble victory? @ERAOFMONE Naomi walked out on the company and y’all think they gonna reward her with a rumble victory?

AAron @LivnRollins @ERAOFMONE Liv is my pick but Naomi deserves to be used way better then she was with Vince @ERAOFMONE Liv is my pick but Naomi deserves to be used way better then she was with Vince

kevyn @kevynjs04 @ERAOFMONE Naomi vs Bianca and liv vs Charlotte as WM!!!!! One wins the rumble and the other wins the elimination chamber match @ERAOFMONE Naomi vs Bianca and liv vs Charlotte as WM!!!!! One wins the rumble and the other wins the elimination chamber match

Chris Vetter @ChrisVetter73 @ERAOFMONE Naomi? No thanks. She carries about as much importance to me as Carmella. She tried and tried, and never reached top-tier status. @ERAOFMONE Naomi? No thanks. She carries about as much importance to me as Carmella. She tried and tried, and never reached top-tier status.

Kelvin @applefanboi0 @ERAOFMONE Naomi returns and wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match @ERAOFMONE Naomi returns and wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match

meg @tearynfocus @ERAOFMONE naomi, liv morgan or rhea ripley, either of the three i’m good @ERAOFMONE naomi, liv morgan or rhea ripley, either of the three i’m good

John™ @Humble_demeanor @ERAOFMONE I want Naomi to win. Coming in at 30 and winning it all. @ERAOFMONE I want Naomi to win. Coming in at 30 and winning it all.

Could Naomi return to WWE in 2023?

Naomi has been absent from WWE after walking out of the company in early 2022 alongside Sasha Banks. The former Women's Tag Team Champions reportedly had a dispute with the creative team and their direction.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently spotted in Japan, supporting Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), who made her debut for NJPW x STARDOM. Mone challenged former colleague KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been potential talks going on between Naomi and Triple H's team regarding a possible comeback. However, nothing has been confirmed. The report suggested:

"Regarding Trinity Fatu returning, talks are ongoing but nothing has been signed as of midweek," noted Meltzer.

Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He is also a member of The Bloodline and is part of one of the most vital storylines in the company.

It will be interesting to see if the former Women's Tag Team Champion returns to the company to work closely with her husband or if she decides to take the same route as her long-time tag team partner.

Who would you like to see win the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

