Triple H and WWE in talks with a major superstar who has been absent for over 230 days - Reports

The WWE landscape should ideally see a few changes heading into the Royal Rumble. Fans are expecting a few superstars to reappear on TV and recent rumors suggest Naomi could potentially be on her way back.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been absent since May 2022, when she and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of RAW. Naomi has since been spotted making various public appearances, even though there was always the belief that she would eventually return.

While Sasha Banks has decided to compete in Japan, Naomi could seemingly make her comeback as she is currently in talks with the company.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that negotiations between Trinity Fatu and Triple H's team have been taking place over the past few days. Despite the contact between both parties, however, no official deal has been signed yet, as Meltzer noted below in this week's newsletter:

"Regarding Trinity Fatu returning, talks are ongoing but nothing has been signed as of midweek."

Naomi has not wrestled since she competed in a women's tag team championship match at a house show on May 15th, 2022.

The 35-year-old star was suspended following her walk-out as WWE also stripped her and Sasha Banks of the tag team titles.

Naomi was recently spotted with former WWE star Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks in Japan

The friendship between the former women's tag team champions extends beyond the squared circle, as Naomi and Mone have regularly been spotted together during their hiatus from wrestling.

Trinity Fatu traveled to Japan to support her close friend as The CEO showed up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to attack KAIRI and issue a challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship.

Mercedes Mone's NJPW x Stardom debut led to WWE moving her to the alumni section of their website, essentially confirming her long-rumored exit from the company. Noami, though, is still listed as part of the active roster.

WWE's representatives would want to wrap up their talks with Naomi quickly, as she will certainly be a great addition to the women's division as we kick off the road to WrestleMania soon.

