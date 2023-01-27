"Can't it be Roman Reigns?" - Wrestling legend slams WWE for choosing former World Champion over The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE right now. The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline are the biggest active ratings draw for the company at the moment.

However, John Cena was picked as the cover superstar for the upcoming WWE 2K23 game. This was done because the leader of the Cenation Army will have a showcase mode dedicated to his legendary career in the game. Players will get the opportunity to relive some iconic moments from Cena's illustrious career. Players can also take on the role of some of Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect's toughest opponents in order to take him down.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager questioned why Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar weren't on the cover, as John Cena is no longer an active wrestler.

"Well, guess who the big star is on the cover of the video game (WWE 2k23) and doing the commercial of the video game in 2023? John Cena. The guy that only wrestled once for the WWE in 2022. It's a rib. Can't it be Roman Reigns? It can't even be Brock Lesnar?"

Cornette went on to explain:

"It's gotta have. I love John Cena. He's a big star. But that's the problem. He's a big star, but not for them anymore. But that's the only person they can put on the cover of the video game that anybody knows who the f*ck they are. Because all the other ones are plain stooges for the senior citizens and the over the hill gang. When I put myself on TV in my 50s, it was as an announcer to make matches and then run scared of the wrestlers if they were mad at the matches that I made," Jim Cornette said. (27:18 - 28:17)

Roman Reigns and John Cena wrestled in WWE recently

John Cena made a sensational return to professional wrestling on the December 30, 2022 episode of SmackDown. The 16-time World Champion teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

WWE



has found a tag team partner for his match against



and his name is

KO shouldered the majority of the physical workload during the match. John Cena got an opportunity to get in some of his signature offense. While he was on the outside with the Head of the Table, Kevin Owens dropped Sami Zayn with a Stunner for the win.

What are your thoughts on the cover of WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments section below.

