"Can’t wait to catch up" - Piper Niven sends a message to former WWE Superstar

Absent star Piper Niven has responded to former WWE Superstar Persia Pirotta’s compliment on social media. The two women outside of the squared circle are close friends.

The former NXT Superstar joined WWE in 2019, although her first appearance was not before 2021. Until being released in April 2022, Persia Pirotta (real name Stephanie De Landre) shared a storyline with Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, and Duke Hudson.

On the other hand, before the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Niven highlighted how difficult her recuperation was after an injury.

Earlier today, the RAW female Superstar shared a photo of riding an ATV somewhere in the woods. Stephanie De Landre replied to Piper Niven, stating she was her favorite. The 32-year-old star sent a heartwarming message to Persia Pirotta, claiming she can wait to meet her.

“Can’t wait to catch up,” she wrote.

Check out Niven’s tweet below:

Piper Niven admitted that being sidelined from WWE drove her insane

Piper Niven suffered her first significant injury in wrestling, which knocked her out of action for a long time.

During an interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, she stated that the time away from the ring had caused her to go insane. Because it was the only thing she could do at the time, it compelled her to concentrate on character development:

“I’ve either had a job or been involved in wrestling since I was really young, and I’ve never been injured before. Like, you know, I’ve had maybe low sprains or injuries that only took like a couple weeks to heal. But I have not been off any particular large period of time, and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life, and I’m using that as like a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling,” Niven said.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell when the 32-year-old star will make a comeback on WWE programming after her lengthy hiatus.

Do you want to see Piper Niven return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes