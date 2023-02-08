“I was under strict instruction” - Piper Niven reveals details behind lengthy WWE hiatus

Piper Niven had to be very careful with her heart while she was sidelined so she could eventually return to WWE.

Niven initially had her nose broken on the September 6th episode of WWE NXT when she and Nikki Cross won a tag team match over Toxic Attraction. But that was only the beginning of the former Doudrop's woes in recent months.

During her time away with the injury, Niven came down with a bad case of COVID, which negatively affected her heart. Luckily, she was able to beat it and is now fully recovered and back on the road for the WWE RAW brand.

Ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble, Piper Niven sat down with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her time away from the squared circle, Niven detailed how restrictive everything was for her on her road to recovery:

“It was a long time that I had off. I wanna say the last time I was in a ring was mid-September and I was under strict instruction, like not to do anything," Piper Niven revealed. "I wasn’t allowed to train, wasn’t allow to go gym, like nothing that raised my heart rate because if there was a problem that could damage it. And so yeah, I had a lot of time off just to sit and think about being off.”

Piper Niven admits she went kinda crazy being sidelines from professional wrestling

This was Piper Niven's first serious injury in wrestling, which kept her out for an extended period of time.

She admitted during the interview with Ucchino that the time away from the ring kind of made her go crazy. It forced her to focus on character development as it was the only thing she could do at the time:

“I’ve either had a job or been involved in wrestling since I was really young and I’ve never been injured before," Piper Niven said. "Like, you know, I’ve had maybe low sprains or injuries that only took like a couple weeks to heal. But I have not been off any particular large period of time and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life and I’m using that as like a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling.”

