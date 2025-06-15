"Can't wait to compete again" - Former United States Champion teases WWE return

WWE is currently riding a wave of momentum under Triple H’s creative leadership. The company is arguably at its peak, doing record ticket and merchandise sales. Multiple superstars have also made their way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Recently, a former United States Champion teased a return from injury.
The name in question is Apollo Crews. He has been away from in-ring action for four months. Crews sustained an injury on the January 24 episode of SmackDown in a match against Johnny Gargano. The former United States Champion underwent surgery in February, and it appears he is nearing his comeback.
On his official Instagram handle, Crews posted a picture of himself in his in-ring gear, where he looked jacked. In the post's caption, the 37-year-old wrote that he was eager to compete inside the squared circle again. This was a potential tease about his impending return to World Wrestling Entertainment.
"Can't wait to compete again," Crews wrote.
The former WWE champion revealed how Edge helped him while he was injured
On the Out of Character podcast, Apollo Crews praised WWE Hall of Famer Edge (aka Cope) for reaching out to him and helping him during the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that The Rated-R Superstar used to FaceTime him and, once a week, listen to some of his promos and give advice. The former TNT Champion was dealing with a triceps injury at the time.
"So we'd be on FaceTime like once a week, and he [Edge] was literally critiquing and giving me advice. I'd send him like, promo after promo. I mean, like up to like eight to 10 promos a day and he'd watch each and every one of them and be like, 'Okay, I like what you did in the first one. Why don't you do what you did in the third one here, this part, you should try that in this first one right here, but don't do this.’ He was literally breaking and watching each one and breaking them down and breaking them down," Crews said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]
It will be interesting to see when the former United States Champion returns on WWE television.