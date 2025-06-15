"Can't wait to compete again" - Former United States Champion teases WWE return

WWE is currently riding a wave of momentum under Triple H’s creative leadership. The company is arguably at its peak, doing record ticket and merchandise sales. Multiple superstars have also made their way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Recently, a former United States Champion teased a return from injury.

The name in question is Apollo Crews. He has been away from in-ring action for four months. Crews sustained an injury on the January 24 episode of SmackDown in a match against Johnny Gargano. The former United States Champion underwent surgery in February, and it appears he is nearing his comeback.

On his official Instagram handle, Crews posted a picture of himself in his in-ring gear, where he looked jacked. In the post's caption, the 37-year-old wrote that he was eager to compete inside the squared circle again. This was a potential tease about his impending return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Trending

"Can't wait to compete again," Crews wrote.

The former WWE champion revealed how Edge helped him while he was injured

On the Out of Character podcast, Apollo Crews praised WWE Hall of Famer Edge (aka Cope) for reaching out to him and helping him during the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that The Rated-R Superstar used to FaceTime him and, once a week, listen to some of his promos and give advice. The former TNT Champion was dealing with a triceps injury at the time.

"So we'd be on FaceTime like once a week, and he [Edge] was literally critiquing and giving me advice. I'd send him like, promo after promo. I mean, like up to like eight to 10 promos a day and he'd watch each and every one of them and be like, 'Okay, I like what you did in the first one. Why don't you do what you did in the third one here, this part, you should try that in this first one right here, but don't do this.’ He was literally breaking and watching each one and breaking them down and breaking them down," Crews said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It will be interesting to see when the former United States Champion returns on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More