Apollo Crews reveals that WWE Hall of Famer set up interesting training method during COVID-19 pandemic

The Rated 'R' Superstar Edge has often been recognized for his willingness to assist other WWE Superstars. NXT star Apollo Crews recently revealed that the Hall of Famer would FaceTime him once a week to discuss his in-ring promos.

In early 2021, Apollo Crews turned heel for the first time in his WWE career, attacking then Intercontinental Champion Big E on an episode of SmackDown. With that, a radical shift in Crews' character took place, leading the way for his Nigerian Prince gimmick.

On the latest episode of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Crews credited Edge with reaching out to him while the superstar was injured. The former Intercontinental Champion noted that Edge would call via FaceTime once a week, listen to up to "10" of his promos, and give advice.

"So we'd be on FaceTime like once a week, and he [Edge] was literally critiquing and giving me advice. I'd send him like, promo after promo. I mean, like up to like eight to 10 promos a day and he'd watch each and every one of them and be like, 'Okay, I like what you did in the first one. Why don't you do what you did in the third one here, this part, you should try that in this first one right here, but don't do this.’ He was literally breaking and watching each one and breaking them down and breaking them down," said Apollo Crews. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Apollo Crews says that WWE Hall of Famer Edge was very proud of his first promo as his heel persona

In the same interview, Apollo Crews recounted the moments following his first promo as the Nigerian Royal character, noting that the WWE legend embraced him out of sheer joy.

"I remember after I did the first promo I had when I started the Nigerian character and I think I was still talking in my normal accent and it was like a two or three-minute promo the first time I was out there. I came back and he [Edge] just gave me a hug. He just was so impressed, so pleased, just genuinely happy that I went out there and just did that. Because it was really the first time I had been tested like that to go out there and talk," said Apollo Crews.

The former Intercontinental Champion continued:

"After seeing the work that we had done, kind of, you know, I don't want to say a final product, but here's a product of everything that he had helped me with. I think he was genuinely happy to see me not only get that opportunity, but to go out there and just kill it," added Crews. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Apollo Crews would wrap up his comments by stating that he has "nothing but great things to say" about the former WWE Champion and that he was grateful for the opportunity to work with someone of Edge's stature.

Crews' most recent match in NXT received significant praise from the WWE Universe, crediting Crews for rising to the occasion and putting over the younger talent.

The former SmackDown star could return to the main roster in the near future. The move itself would be on par with other WWE Superstars who have done similar short, yet effective, stints in the developmental brand. Examples include Dolph Ziggler, who surprisingly won the NXT title during his time in the developmental brand earlier this year.

