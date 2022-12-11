Create

Wrestling world erupts as Bron Breakker retains his title

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Dec 11, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker has been a dominant champion

Bron Breakker retained his title against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline.

When Apollo Crews returned, he made it clear that he wanted to become NXT Champion. After weeks of calling out Bron Breakker, Crews finally got his match at NXT Deadline.

Both superstars matched up well due to their similar styles, which was quite evident in the match. They appeared to be equal in strength, power, and speed. In fact, Apollo took Breakker to the limit in a hard-fought encounter.

After a back-and-forth battle, Breakker was able to hit his signature spear and retain his NXT Championship.

The wrestling community took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the match, with many fans congratulating Breakker for another successful title defense.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe They killed it. That match was a battle from beginning to end.
@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Congratulations @bronbreakkerwwe
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Not surprised I love bron but I was not surprised
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Helluva main event.
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Lowkey the best show since 2.0, maybe even Vengance Day 2021.Amazing!
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Good Job
@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe CONGRATS BRON!!!
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Great match, great card! Black and gold is back!
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Congratulations

This was another hard-fought battle for Breakker.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Another hard fought challenge

However, one fan felt that it is time for Bron to drop his title.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Pretty good match, but I'm ready for Bron to drop that title his reign is getting pretty copy paste and boring. Hopefully my man Waller takes it

While another fan called NXT the best brand.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe NXT once proved they’re the best brand

One fan felt that Apollo Crews should've won that match.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Should have been Apollo.

Following the match, Grayson Waller attacked Bron Breakker, indicating the start of a storyline between them. It will be interesting to see if Waller is the one to take the title of Breakker.

Are you happy with the outcome of the match? Sound off in the comments section.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

