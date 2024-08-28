"Can't wait" - Former WWE Champion sends a message ahead of major debut

A former WWE Champion recently took to social media to send a message ahead of his major debut following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion. The star in question is Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal).

Mahal joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2010 and started performing for the company's then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). The 38-year-old was called up to the main roster in 2011. He then became a part of the stable 3MB, which also included Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater. Before leaving the Triple H-led promotion in April 2024, The Maharaja won several titles, including the WWE Championship.

Raj Dhesi recently took to X (Twitter) to send a message before his major debut in World Series Wrestling during the company's Legacy Tour from March 28 to 31, 2025. The former WWE Superstar mentioned that he was excited for his debut and could not wait to be in Australia.

"Can’t wait! Been way too long since I’ve been to Australia. @WSWWrestlingAUS," he wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal opens up about his "mentor," Randy Orton

During an edition of Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast, Jinder Mahal revealed that he was still in touch with his good friend Randy Orton.

The Maharaja also mentioned that The Viper was a role model and a mentor to him during his days in WWE.

"Even now, me and Randy [Orton] text pretty regularly. He's a very good friend of mine, and when I started, he was almost like a role model, like a mentor to me and a lot of other guys too. Many other wrestlers, we all look up to Randy—just his style, everything about him, in and outside of the ring, like, 'Randy is the man,'" Jinder said.

Raj Dhesi is currently enjoying his time in different independent wrestling promotions. He recently won a major title alongside an AEW star as well. It will be interesting to see if The Modern Day Maharaja returns to the Stamford-based company in the future.

