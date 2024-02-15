"Can't wait to marry my best friend" - Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose pens personal Valentine's Day message to real-life fiancé

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently took to social media and wrote a lovely note for her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli on Valentine's Day.

After knowing each other for about four years, The Golden Goddess and former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli announced their engagement on September 17, 2022. Since then, their relationship has flourished.

Rose recently took to Instagram to send a lovely message for Sabbatelli to celebrate Valentine's Day. She wrote about how grateful and blessed she is for their life together.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my love @sabatinop24 grateful and blessed for the life we live and can’t wait to marry my best friend. ❤️🙏🏻🫶🏼 💒 #happyvalentinesday," she wrote.

Mandy Rose opened up on being compared to WWE SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Rose asserted that the parallel drawn between her and Tiffany Stratton is unjustified, as the latter has her distinct persona in professional wrestling.

God's Greatest Creation praised Stratton for her in-ring agility and progressive learning with time.

“Obviously I love what Tiffany Stratton has done since I’ve been away from there. I think there were some comparisons with them trying to make her like me, which I don’t agree with. I think she’s her own person. We all can be compared to people, like I love being compared to Trish Stratus, but I am my own person as well. So, I think she’s an incredible athlete. Even when I was training over there, the way she was progressively getting better so fast, it was wild. So, I definitely see that.”

It remains intriguing to ponder whether Mandy Rose will venture into the world of wrestling in the near future or not.

