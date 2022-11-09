"Can he trust Triple H?" - Wrestling veteran on former WWE Champion potentially returning to the promotion after 8 years (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk potentially signing with WWE, saying the latter should go ahead and return to the promotion.

The Second City Saint is currently embroiled in a bitter backstage situation with AEW, with little chance of him returning to the company. Amid this, there have been murmurs about this opening doors for Punk's grand return to WWE, from where he departed back in 2014 due to being unhappy over his booking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo first blasted AEW for botching CM Punk's run. Russo then explained that if WWE offered him a big paycheck, he should accept without giving it a second thought.

"That comes to the creative. And bro, they were crying when he first appeared in AEW. But then the creative let everybody down; they did nothing with him. Tony Khan booked him horribly, bro. And that's what it really comes down to. Here's my thing if I'm Punk. First of all, bro, take the huge payday. You're an idiot if you don't. Take the huge payday," said Russo.

However, the wrestling veteran wondered if CM Punk could count on Triple H to push him to the moon in the global juggernaut. Russo added that if he were in Punk's place, he would be pleased with a massive "paycheck" without worrying about how he would be booked on television.

"But then Chris, can he trust Triple H? Is Triple H going to book him like the star he thinks he is? But I'll be honest with you. If I'm CM Punk and if I can get a huge paycheck. Bro, book me however you want because I'll laugh all the way to the back," added Russo. [5:30 - 6:27]

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on CM Punk being past his prime

Elsewhere in the video, Russo also pointed out that The Straight Edge Superstar is far from being in the prime of his career now. He believes that since the former WWE Champion is nearing retirement, he should happily accept the global juggernaut's offer and use this opportunity to make "real money."

"But also, Chris, keep in mind, bro, you're talking about during the prime of his career. He's at the end of his career now. So if I'm him, the thing that matters to me the most is the paycheck. Like I'm past main eventing. This is the last shot I have at making real money. Take the freaking paycheck," said Russo. [9:52 - 10:16]

Zac Roberts @TheZacRoberts CM Punk signing a long term deal with WWE… Not a good move imo



CM Punk breaking the internet with a one off Royal Rumble appearance… Extreme power move and 100% best for business



Make it happen Triple H CM Punk signing a long term deal with WWE… Not a good move imoCM Punk breaking the internet with a one off Royal Rumble appearance… Extreme power move and 100% best for businessMake it happen Triple H https://t.co/hLntdcKKpo

Whether Punk rejoining WWE becomes a reality or not, it's safe to say this will remain a hot discussion among fans for weeks to come.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why Punk should return to WWE if the company makes him an offer? Sound off in the comments section below.

