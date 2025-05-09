"Cancer free" - WWE Superstar Sheamus makes a huge announcement

Sheamus made his blockbuster WWE return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Now, The Celtic Warrior has shared some positive news about his personal life.

Sheamus, who unfortunately wasn't part of this year's WrestleMania, made a big statement on the red brand. He faced Austin Theory in a singles match and secured victory after connecting with a Brogue Kick on the A-Town Down Under member.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has something else to be very happy about. Sheamus recently took to Instagram to announce that his pet dog, Betty, is cancer-free. He also thanked BluePearl Pet Hospital in Paramus, New Jersey, in his post.

"Our tripod Betty is cancer free 💜🐾💜 Thank you @bluepearlparamus 🙏🏻🙌🏻," posted Sheamus.

WWE Superstar Sheamus made a massive revelation earlier this year

Sheamus is one of the hardest hitters on WWE's roster. His style has brought him great success throughout his career, as he has won 12 titles overall in the sports entertainment juggernaut, along with numerous other accolades.

During his appearance on The Masked Man Show a few months ago, The Celtic Warrior revealed that a "lot of people" in WWE complained about his stiff in-ring style after his move to the main roster.

"The difference is, I think for me, when I went up to the main roster, a lot of people would complain about working me because I was so stiff, and they didn't like really being hit. Whereas for me, I welcome it. And I'm like, now I'm in that position where I don't care what anyone says about not wanting to work me. If you think I'm too stiff or too physical, whatever. I think we are in a physical business. I think it's changed a lot, especially when everything is like this HD. When HD came in, I think the business changed as well because everything is just, you can see everything and see everything happen in the ring," he said. [1:14:31-1:15:04]

Sheamus has shown during his match against Austin Theory that he hasn't missed a step despite his lengthy absence. It will be interesting to see if Triple H books him as a top star in the weeks ahead.

