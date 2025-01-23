"A lot of people would complain" - Sheamus recalls many WWE stars having an issue with him when he joined the company

WWE veteran Sheamus disclosed that many superstars complained about him when he first arrived on the main roster, specifically about his in-ring work.

The Celtic Warrior is one of the most physical wrestlers in the company. He is known as 'the man who loves to fight,' as his matches look like actual contests. Whenever he goes to war with his opponent, his skin turns red, showing what he went through during his bout.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Sheamus stated that when he was new on the main roster, many stars complained that he was too stiff in the ring.

"The difference is, I think for me, when I went up to the main roster, a lot of people would complain about working me because I was so stiff, and they didn't like really being hit. Whereas for me, I welcome it. And I'm like, now I'm in that position where I don't care what anyone says about not wanting to work me."

Meanwhile, he enjoys giving highly physical performances.

"If you think I'm too stiff or too physical, whatever. I think we are in a physical business. I think it's changed a lot, especially when everything is like this HD. When HD came in, I think the business changed as well because everything is just, you can see everything and see everything happen in the ring," he said. [1:14:31-1:15:04]

Bron Breakker sent a strong word to Sheamus ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line this week at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bron Breakker will once again defend the title against The Celtic Warrior.

The 27-year-old star approached Sheamus backstage on RAW last Monday and told him he'd beat and break him this Saturday night.

"I want you to look at this championship, Sheamus. It's mine. This is as close as you'll ever get to winning this title, because this Saturday, I'm gonna beat you and break you like an old man. So, why don't you do yourself a favor and retire?" Bron Breakker said.

The Irish star has never won the IC Title before. If he wins it at Saturday Night's Main Event, he'll finally become a Grand Slam Champion.

