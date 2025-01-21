  • home icon
  • 46-year-old WWE star has been told to retire

A WWE star is nearing the end of his career. (Images via WWE.com)
This week's episode of WWE RAW was the final one before Saturday Night's Main Event. Several matches have been confirmed for the show, including one for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker will defend his title against Sheamus, following The Celtic Warrior's win over Ludwig Kaiser last week. The two have faced each other before and have had many hostile interactions. One of them happened this Monday, as the WWE legend was getting interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage.

Sheamus spoke about why he is desperate to win the Intercontinental Championship before getting interrupted by Breakker. The second-generation star insulted his challenger, proclaiming he will never win the IC Title before telling the Irishman that he should just retire:

"I want you to look at this Championship, Sheamus. It's mine. This is as close as you'll ever get to winning this title, because this Saturday, I'm gonna beat you and break you like an old man. So, why don't you do yourself a favor and retire?" Bron Breakker told Sheamus.

The three-time WWE Champion pushed Bron Breakker, showing that those words got to him. Sheamus now has even more motivation to prove everyone wrong, as he looks to finally win the IC Title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

