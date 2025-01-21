WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Adam Pearce gets newest acquisition, Kevin Owens tries to lure Bloodline member away?

WWE touted RAW's move to Netflix but all three offerings on the new platform have had big hits and misses. The first show trotted out as many celebrities and legends as possible but arguably had no shock returns or debuts.

The second episode had the excellent debut of Penta and Lyra Valkyria becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship. With the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event coming up, WWE tried to tie a bow on RAW's part of the card.

Rhea Ripley will defend her newly won title against Nia Jax at the event. The third episode on Netflix was probably the biggest mixed bag of the three. Here's the best and worst of RAW.

#3. Best - Great promos from Gunther and CM Punk

This week's RAW kicked off with Jey Uso coming to the ring. He tried to cut his usual promo but was cut off by Gunther.

Gunther called him out for trying to stand alone but not doing so the second Roman Reigns or his family pulled him back in. He also called WWE's "mascot" which Jey gladly accepted since he considered the fans "his team."

CM Punk cut a promo of his own from the crowd, stating his desire to win the Royal Rumble and main-event WrestleMania. He name-dropped the stars he's beaten that have declared for the match (Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins).

He also mentioned Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and calling in his "favor" if needed. His best line was saying he'd throw Hulk Hogan's dusty rear out of the ring if he decided to show up.

#3. Best/Worst - Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

After both women fell short in the Women's Intercontinental title tournament, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai returned to tag action against the Pure Fusion Collective.

The match was good with SKY, Kai, and Zoey Stark providing great spots throughout the contest. The problem is that neither team gains anything with a win.

Kai and The Genius of the Sky were victorious but have beaten them so much that it's boring. Stark is getting bogged down in the group that has much more bark than bite.

#2. Best - Penta vs. Pete Dunne

While the episodes of RAW on Netflix have been mixed bags of good and bad, Penta's booking on the last two shows hit the bullseye. His match with Chad Gable was one of the best offerings WWE has had so far in 2025.

The former IMPACT World Champ followed up his debut with another solid showing against Pete Dunne. Dunne and Gable are two of the best technicians in wrestling, so it's given Penta top-tier opponents to make him look good.

They've done just that but also put up a great fight against the newcomer. Dunne warped Penta's fingers and Penta sold the damage. If this keeps up, he should be in a title picture on RAW sooner rather than later.

#2. Best/Worst - Bayley gets a new start on RAW . . . and immediately loses

Nia Jax and Bayley really like fighting each other, regardless of brand. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Bayley is the biggest name to move to RAW during the random "transfer window" introduced over the last month. After crashing last week's show, Bayley showed up on NXT, faced Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, and then lost to Nia Jax on RAW.

That means Bayley has lost her last three singles contests to The Annihilator. She fell at SummerSlam, Bad Blood, and now on RAW. It was all to set up a match for Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jax lost to Mami at the Elimination Chamber last year. The match could have ended via disqualification with Ripley attacking Jax to return the favor for an ambush before RAW.

#2. Worst - What are the rules?

WWE made a huge deal of the "transfer window" to play up how certain stars could shift brands due to RAW's big debut on Netflix. Braun Strowman moved to SmackDown and Bayley has come back to RAW.

It was essentially an excuse for every star involved in WarGames to show up on either show after the event concluded. If WWE had provided an end date for the roster movement ploy, it'd make more sense.

Instead, it feels lackluster at this point with stars randomly showing up on the brand they don't belong to. Involving NXT has also muddled up the field.

#1. Best - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Friends Forever

Kevin Owens embarked on a quest for revenge ever since Cody Rhodes ignored his feelings to team up with Roman Reigns. He gave Randy Orton a chance but The Viper had more loyalty to Rhodes than Owens.

Owens is still upset with every Bloodline member who blindly fell behind Reigns after he returned at SummerSlam. He's expressed his anger by attacking everyone, except Sami Zayn.

The former Universal Champion said he gave Zayn more slack than others because they have been brothers for years. He also wasn't as mad at Zayn because he'd forgiven Owens in the past, was a good person, and was allied with Roman at one point.

Rhodes battled the OG Bloodline for months and then didn't hesitate to join The Head of the Table against Solo Sikoa. Owens also planted the seed that Zayn should start looking out for himself. He wished his friend the best and hoped he'd win the Royal Rumble so they could face each other at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Worst - An underwhelming match between two WWE veterans

The New Day was supposed to face Rey Mysterio and a partner a few weeks ago. The match turned into Rey vs. Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods coming out with Kingston. The LWO didn't accompany Mysterio for the match.

The group's inconsistency with what it does and doesn't do led to Rey not having backup against The New Day. Woods predictably interfered but was ejected. Mysterio won but his backup came way too late.

What's the point of the LWO if they don't regularly back each other up? The match quality was also extremely disappointing. Both men are long-time veterans but Rey slipped a few times and they had to copy the planned spot just to get it in.

1. Best/Worst - A WrestleMania rematch falls short

Perhaps it was the stage of The Show of Shows, but Seth Rollins's battle with Drew McIntyre in the main event didn't feel as big as it should have. The two had a great title match last April and both men were respectful after McIntyre won.

The rematch on RAW had some great spots and counters. Both men also share feelings about The Bloodline but have dealt with it in different fashions. McIntyre picked up the win after pulling Rollins' hair.

He continued the assault after the match but Zayn prevented The Scottish Warrior from inflicting more damage. The situation feels like another step for either Zayn or Rollins to eventually turn heel.

Bookers want to sow discord between the two since Zayn hit Rollins with a Helluva Kick. Rollins does know how to rewind, so it shouldn't be a big deal.

