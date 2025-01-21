WWE veteran to hang up his boots after being squashed, shocking title change? - 4 Finishes to Sheamus vs Bron Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Monday Night RAW aired on Netflix last night. The show was another big one, featuring the company's second-ever Penta bout and a massive WrestleMania rematch, with Drew McIntyre battling Seth Rollins.

There were also a few announcements. For starters, Bayley is now officially part of the Monday Night RAW roster. Additionally, several stars have entered Royal Rumble Matches, and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax has been booked for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Saturday Night's Main Event will feature a singles match for the Intercontinental Title. Bron Breakker will defend his prized belt against Sheamus in a bout that will continue their lengthy and physical feud.

Some wonder how the match will end, but it could conclude in numerous intriguing ways. This article will look at four potential finishes for the Intercontinental Championship match, including a new champion being crowned and even a shocking heel turn.

#4. Bron Breakker could squash Sheamus into retirement

Bron Breakker is a beast. Despite being relatively new to the industry, the WWE star is one of the most intense and explosive performers in all of pro wrestling.

In fact, Breakker has won numerous titles in WWE. On NXT, he held the coveted NXT Championship twice. He also held the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Baron Corbin. On the main roster, Bron is a two-time and the current Intercontinental Champion.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Bron might defeat Sheamus and squash the legend. With numerous Spears, he could destroy Sheamus in minutes. The embarrassment and humbling loss could lead to Sheamus retiring from in-ring competition.

#3. Sheamus could win the WWE Intercontinental Championship cleanly

Sheamus has had an incredible career in WWE. He started in FCW before joining the ECW brand. From there, he moved to RAW, where he quickly defeated John Cena to win his first-ever world championship.

Over the next decade, Sheamus won numerous world titles, the United States Championship, and tag team gold. He also won Money in the Bank, the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and even the King of the Ring. Still, the Intercontinental Title has eluded him.

That could change at Saturday Night's Main Event. Sheamus could accomplish his dream by nailing Bron with a Brogue Kick at the big show. From there, he could get the clean pinfall victory and finally achieve his career goal.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser could cost Sheamus the victory

Ludwig Kaiser is one of the more underrated performers in WWE. He rose through the ranks as a member of Imperium, being best known as Gunther's right-hand man. He had ranks over Giovanni Vinci and Alexander Wolfe, who were kicked out of the group at different points.

However, Ludwig has been doing his own thing recently. Gunther insisted that the star promoting European elegance focus on his career instead of just propping up The Ring General. Since then, Kaiser has become a more vicious and complete WWE star.

Kaiser has been feuding with Sheamus and even recently lost to The Celtic Warrior. Ludwig could interfere when Breakker and Sheamus fight, costing Sheamus the win. This could lead to Kaiser and Sheamus clashing again, perhaps in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

#1. Sheamus could turn heel and cheat to win

Sheamus has had quite a career in WWE. As noted, he has accomplished a lot. He has been a babyface and heel numerous times along the way, although the bulk of his run has been served as a villain.

Over the past several years, however, Sheamus has been a beloved babyface. Perhaps it's due to the bangers he constantly puts on or his veteran status, but WWE fans love to cheer him on. However, that status as a fan favorite could soon change, as he might turn heel next week on RAW.

When Sheamus and Bron collide, a frustrated Celtic Warrior may be unable to keep Bron down. In a move out of desperation, he could cheat to defeat Breakker and turn heel in the process. For example, Sheamus could hit The Big Bad Booty Nephew with a low blow or hold his trunks for a cheap victory. This would open up the door for intriguing storytelling as their rivalry takes a dramatic shift.

