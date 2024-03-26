Candice LeRae defeats 32-year-old star after faking an injury on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae had a match against Ivy Nile on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Two weeks ago on the red brand, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion seemingly turned heel after she berated Maxxine Durpri during a tag team match. She brought up the viral video of Dupri being booed out of the arena and stated that the latter was lucky her dead brother wasn't around to see what an embarrassment his sister would become.

During an off-air segment on RAW last week, The Poison Pixie was involved in a brawl with Ivy Nile backstage, as the latter tried to stand up for her friend and tag team partner. This set up the match between the two stars for this week's show.

After the bell rang, Ivy Nile immediately took down Candice Lerae and slammed her on the mat with a delayed vertical suplex, which got a two count. LeRae pounded Nile on the mat before tossing her out of the ring. Candice then punched Maxxine Dupri off the apron.

She tried to fake a leg injury so her partner Indi Hartwell could attack Ivy Nile, but Hartwell was hesitant. Ivy returned to the ring and tried to get her hands on Candice, but the referee held her back. Candice LeRae then rolled up Nile for the cover while her feet were on the rope to win the match.

