Candice LeRae goes on rampage, ruthlessly targets injured opponent during match on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell faced the duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Candice has been displaying a different attitude lately, which was particularly evident in her verbal confrontation with Maxinne Dupri last Monday. This week, she teamed up with Indi Hartwell to take on former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Carter started the bout on the front foot against Candice, but frequent tags with Indi allowed the duo to isolate Kayden. However, the match took a turn when Chance tagged in, only for her knee to give out.

Referee Eddie Orengo checked on the injured star, prompting Indi to back off. Ignoring the situation, Candice tagged herself in and ruthlessly targeted Chance. She applied the torture half crab, forcing Chance to tap out quickly and secure the victory.

Post-match, Hartwell appeared visibly shocked and conflicted by her tag team partner's ruthless actions.

